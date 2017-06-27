Arkansas installs Ten Commandments monument

Story highlights The monument stands on the grounds of the State Capitol

Arkansas ACLU and Satanic Temple plan on filing lawsuits to have the statue taken down

(CNN) A Ten Commandments monument was installed on the grounds of the Arkansas State Capitol Tuesday morning, following two years of controversy and debate.

Standing at over six feet tall, the monument was originally authorized in 2015 in "The Ten Commandments Monument Display Act," which defined the Ten Commandments as "an important component of the moral foundation of the laws and legal system of the United States of America and of the State of Arkansas."

State Senator Jason Rapert, a primary sponsor of the Ten Commandments Monument Display Act, praised its installation to a group of reporters on Tuesday.

"We're just very grateful to have this up and see the law fulfilled," he said. "We have a beautiful Capitol grounds, but we did not have a monument that actually honored the historical moral foundation of law."

But not everyone is so grateful.

