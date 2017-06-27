Army's Redstone Arsenal on lockdown for 'possible active shooter'

(CNN) The US Army's Redstone Arsenal post in northern Alabama is on lockdown because of a "possible active shooter," the facility's Twitter account read Tuesday morning.

There were reports of a shooter at Building 5301, the aviation and missile command building, at the post's Sparkman Center, Army spokeswoman Kim Hanson said.

An Army email sent to facility personnel and relatives was more explicit, saying an active shooter was on the building's second floor.

"If you are not in the Sparkman Center, stay away from the area," the email, sent at 10:08 CT and obtained by CNN, reads. "... this is an initial report, 911 has been called, more to follow."

Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight. — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) June 27, 2017

An ambulance service has been sent to the facility, said Kristin Clark, a dispatcher for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services.

