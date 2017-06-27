Breaking News

Army's Redstone Arsenal on lockdown for 'possible active shooter'

By Tina Burnside, Jason Hanna and Dave Alsup, CNN

Updated 12:17 PM ET, Tue June 27, 2017

(CNN)The US Army's Redstone Arsenal post in northern Alabama is on lockdown because of a "possible active shooter," the facility's Twitter account read Tuesday morning.

An ambulance service has been sent to the facility, said Kristin Clark, a dispatcher for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said her office is being updated about the situation.
"I will continue to closely monitor and pray for a peaceful and quick resolution," Ivey said on Twitter.
    Developing story - more to come