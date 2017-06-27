Army's Redstone Arsenal on lockdown for 'possible active shooter'

(CNN) The US Army's Redstone Arsenal post in northern Alabama is on lockdown because of a "possible active shooter," the facility's Twitter account read Tuesday morning.

An ambulance service has been sent to the facility, said Kristin Clark, a dispatcher for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services.

Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight. — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) June 27, 2017

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said her office is being updated about the situation.

My office is being updated about the situation @TeamREDSTONE I will continue to closely monitor and pray for a peaceful and quick resolution — Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) June 27, 2017

"I will continue to closely monitor and pray for a peaceful and quick resolution," Ivey said on Twitter.

Developing story - more to come