Story highlights Williams is expecting her first child

McEnroe said Williams would be 700 in the world on men's circuit

(CNN) Serena Williams has responded to John McEnroe's claims that she would struggle on the men's tennis circuit by telling her fellow American to "keep me out of your statements that are not factually based."

Seven-time grand slam winner McEnroe reopened an age-old debate by telling US radio station NPR that Williams would "be like 700 in the world" if she played on the men's Tour.

Williams, winner of 23 grand slam singles titles and the only woman in Forbes' list of the world's 100 highest paid athletes in 2017, announced in April she was expecting her first child.

Reacting to McEnroe's comments, the 35-year-old tweeted: "Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based.

"I've never played anyone ranked 'there' nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I'm trying to have a baby. Good day sir."

