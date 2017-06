Global view of US worsens under Trump, Pew says

Story highlights Obama was vastly more trusted worldwide than his successor

Majority of those surveyed still say they have a positive view of Americans

(CNN) The world has little confidence in US President Donald Trump compared to his predecessor Barack Obama, according to a new report by Pew Research.

Surveys of residents in 37 nations across the world released on Tuesday found that since Trump took office in January, the US's image overseas has sharply declined and views of the new US leader in general are largely negative.

Pew Research first began polling international attitudes on the US in 2002. In total, 40,447 were surveyed from February 16 to May 8 via telephone or face-to-face interviews, depending on the country, and the margin of error is between 3 to 5%.

When each country was asked which leader they had confidence in to "do the right thing regarding world affairs," only Israel and Russia had more confidence in Trump than former US President Barack Obama.

