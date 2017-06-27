Story highlights President Donald Trump and Sen. Mike Lee spoke for 10 to 15 minutes, an aide told CNN

Trump is also expected to meet with Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky

Washington (CNN) With the Senate Republican health care bill barely hanging by a thread, President Donald Trump has been making calls in recent days, trying to woo GOP lawmakers who have deep reservations about the legislation.

One conservative senator that Trump reached out to Monday was GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah. The theme of that call? Trump's supporters.

According to a Lee aide briefed on the conversation, which lasted about 10 to 15 minutes, the majority of the call was about the middle class voters who voted for Trump in 2016.

Trump emphasized how important it is to him that those voters get "relief" from the Republican health care bill. Lee agreed with Trump that front, the aide noted.

