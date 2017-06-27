Trump comes close to finding his red line in Syria

Story highlights The statement seemed to mark a break with Trump's policy

"We are saying, 'We see you,' " the official said

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, in a late Monday night statement signed by his press secretary, signaled his intentions in Syria's ongoing conflict, telegraphing that the United States is aware of "potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack" carried out by President Bashar al-Assad's regime and stands prepared to respond if the attack is carried out.

The statement, which came with little explanation, was a warning shot to both Assad and the Russian leaders who are backing his regime.

The statement seemed to mark a break with Trump's policy of not tipping his hand about future military actions, something the administration stood behind before and after the Trump-authorized air strike on a Syrian government airbase on April 6.

"One of the things I think you've noticed about me is, militarily, I don't like to say where I'm going and what I doing," Trump said on April 5, hours before 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles were fired at Syria's regime. "And I watched past administrations say, we will attack at such and such a day at such and such an hour ... I'm not saying I'm doing anything one way or the other, but I'm certainly not going to be telling you."

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley put a finer point on Monday's warning, tweeting that "Any further attacks done to the people of Syria will be blamed on Assad, but also on Russia & Iran who support him killing his own people."

Read More