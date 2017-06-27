Breaking News

Senate GOP delays health care vote: Follow live

By Daniella Diaz and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 2:42 PM ET, Tue June 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WATCH LIVE: White House briefing after Senate GOP delays health care vote
WATCH LIVE: White House briefing after Senate GOP delays health care vote

    JUST WATCHED

    WATCH LIVE: White House briefing after Senate GOP delays health care vote

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WATCH LIVE: White House briefing after Senate GOP delays health care vote