White House briefing is on camera today: Follow live

White House briefing is on camera today: Follow liveBy Daniella Diaz and Amanda Wills, CNNUpdated 1:11 PM ET, Tue June 27, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.JUST WATCHEDWATCH LIVE: White House press briefing with Sean Spicer starts at 2 p.m. ET.ReplayMore Videos ...MUST WATCHWATCH LIVE: White House press briefing with Sean Spicer starts at 2 p.m. ET. Paid Partner ContentReady to trade up? Find out how much your home is worth Trulia Natural remedies for asthma relief Healthgrades Consumers rush to jaw-dropping savings rates Bankrate Getting ready to sell? Find out what your home is worth now Trulia $1508* & up -- Premium economy flights to Europe (R/T) Travelzoo