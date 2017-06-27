Story highlights Susan Collins said Trump should not have started with a politically divisive issue

She said she'll attend a meeting at the White House this afternoon

Washington (CNN) A moderate senator who opposes the current draft of the Senate health care bill said Tuesday that President Donald Trump's lack of political experience is partly to blame for the GOP's struggles to pass the legislation.

"It has been a challenge to him to learn how to interact with Congress and how to push his agenda forward," Republican Sen. Susan Collins told reporters Tuesday afternoon, shortly after CNN reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will delay a vote on the bill until after the July 4 recess.

"This President is the first president in our history who has had neither political nor military experience," Collins added.

The Maine senator said she wishes Trump had attempted to pass legislation on issues that could have bipartisan support -- like infrastructure -- before trying to tackle "a politically divisive and technically complex issue like health care."

Collins said that she planned to accept the White House's invitation for an all-GOP senators meeting later Tuesday, but insisted that she's not anywhere close to supporting the bill.

