Delaying the Senate health care vote likely won't solve the problem

Washington (CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell bowed to political reality Tuesday afternoon: Postponing a planned vote this week on the Senate's health care bill, according to CNN.

"We will not be on the bill this week," McConnell said Tuesday

There's a tendency when it comes to controversial legislation -- and this health care bill is very much that -- to believe that delay is a good thing. McConnell wants to change parts of the bill. We'll make the bill better! We'll convince more people! Time is our friend!

It (almost) never works. The longer a bill sits out without a vote, the bigger pinata it becomes to its detractors, who find new and different things to object to it. That's especially true for a recess week, which Republicans are headed into this weekend. And while the idea of more time allowing wavering members to be convinced sounds like capital "D" democracy, usually the members wavering have mostly made up their minds.

To me, saying something like "I could vote for the bill if it radically changes to exactly what I want" is not really being on the fence. "I could agree with your view if you would totally change it and agree with me" isn't exactly "open to persuasion." (Rand Paul, I am looking at you.)

