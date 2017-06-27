Top Trump aide warns Syria: 'I wouldn't test Donald J. Trump'

(CNN) As the White House warned that Syria could possibly be preparing for another chemical weapons attack, and that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad could face a "heavy price" if one is carried out, a top adviser to President Donald Trump issued a stern warning Tuesday night: "I wouldn't test Donald J. Trump."

During an interview on CNN's "Erin Burnett Outfront," Deputy Assistant to the President Sebastian Gorka said he was unable to discuss the specific intelligence that prompted the warning or what a "heavy price" might mean. But he said he was confident the threat would make Syrian President Bashar al-Assad think twice about another chemical weapons attack after the United States' military strike on Syria in April, a strike that Gorka said sent a strong signal that "under this administration of Donald J. Trump, red lines mean red lines."

"What would you do in his position if the most powerful nation in the world demonstrated to you that we can see what you are doing?" he said. "Wouldn't you think again about actually executing on that decision? I know I would. I wouldn't test Donald J. Trump."

"It's just cheap theater" @SebGorka on video of Bashar al-Assad climbing into Russian jet at Syrian air base https://t.co/zUo5IS8oIk — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) June 28, 2017

Asked by Burnett if that meant Syria would pull back, Gorka answered, "I think if we're talking about rational actors, if we're talking about an intact command and control chain, then yes, the reasonable decision would be to not test the resolve of the President."

Russia responded to the US warning by saying that any threats posed to the "legitimate leadership" of Syria were "unacceptable." Gorka said he did not take the remarks as a threat from Moscow, and downplayed concerns that the issue could put the United States on a collision course with Russia.

Read More