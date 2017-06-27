Trump and Modi reaffirm Indian-US relations with a hug

Story highlights Two leaders issued a joint statement after first face-to-face meeting

Trump: Relations have "never been better"

(CNN) The first face-to-face meeting between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sealed with a bear hug Monday, as the two leaders looked to publicly underscore their new found friendship.

Speaking after their meeting in the White House Rose Garden, Trump recalled his previous campaign pledge, that if elected, India would have a true friend in the White House. "And that is now exactly what you have -- a true friend," said Trump.

Declaring the official meeting a success, Trump went on to describe the relationship between India and the United States as having "never been stronger, has never been better."

Trump also took time to praise Modi's Twitter prowess, we are "world leaders in social media," said Trump, who has 32.9 million followers on his personal Twitter account, compared to Modi's 31 million followers.

Modi meanwhile, described his White House visit as being "filled with friendliness" from the "opening tweet to the end of our talks."