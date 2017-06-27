Story highlights The bill is in critical condition after CBO released its evaluation Monday

The vice president is working inside and outside of Washington to marshal support

Washington (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence is taking his health care pitch on the road in a last-minute effort to garner support for legislation that wary Republican senators have been hesitant to support.

The vice president will travel to Cleveland Wednesday to deliver remarks at a sheet metal manufacturing company on the need to repeal and replace Obamacare -- part of push to save a GOP bill in critical condition after the Congressional Budget Office estimated it will leave 22 million more uninsured by 2026 than current law.

Pence will meet with small business owners beforehand to hear how they've been negatively impacted by Obamacare.

Pence, who served in Congress from 2001 to 2012, is in health care whip mode as he shuttles back and forth from Capitol Hill, and his efforts this week mirror those he made when the House voted on the health care bill. Tuesday found him at a weekly policy lunch with Republican senators -- which he attends regularly -- in a clear attempt to win over wavering members.

The White House invited the entire GOP caucus over on Tuesday afternoon.

