Story highlights Jerry Moran, Rob Portman, and Shelley Moore Capito are the latest Republicans to announce their opposition

The senators are still optimistic that they will be able to come up with a better bill

Washington (CNN) Three Republican senators announced their opposition to the current draft of the Senate health care bill Tuesday afternoon, shortly after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell decided to delay a vote on the plan until after the July 4 recess.

Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, and West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito are the latest Republicans to say that they oppose the bill.

The senators had not explicitly stated their opposition prior to McConnell's decision to delay the bill.

In a joint statement Tuesday, Capito and Portman said they opposed the bill in part because of concerns they have about the affect its Medicaid policies would have on the opioid epidemics in their states.

"For months, I have engaged with my colleagues on solutions that I believe are necessary to ensure that we improve our health care system and better combat this opioid epidemic," Portman's section of the statement read. "Unfortunately, the Senate draft falls short and therefore I cannot support it in its current form."

