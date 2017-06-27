Story highlights Members of Congress receive an official salary of $174,000

Washington (CNN) Rep. Jason Chaffetz thinks members of Congress should receive a housing stipend, saying in an interview that Washington "is one of the most expensive places in the world" as he pointed to "dozens" of members who live out of their offices.

"I think a $2,500 housing allowance would be appropriate and a real help to have at least a decent quality of life in Washington if you're going to expect people to spend hundreds of nights a year here," the Utah Republican told The Hill. "There are dozens upon dozens of members living in their offices, and I don't know how healthy that is long-term."

"I really do believe Congress would be much better served if there was a housing allowance for members of Congress," he said. "In today's climate, nobody's going to suggest or vote for a pay raise. But you shouldn't have to be among the wealthiest of Americans to serve properly in Congress."

Chaffetz -- who said he sleeps in his office whenever he's in Washington -- noted, "I flat-out cannot afford a mortgage in Utah, kids in college and a second place here in Washington, DC."

