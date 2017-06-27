Story highlights Hillary Clinton spoke in Chicago at the American Library Association's convention

She largely avoided politics unlike other recent speeches

Chicago (CNN) Hillary Clinton told librarians Tuesday that they are on the front lines of "the fight to defend truth and reason, evidence and fact."

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee criticized President Donald Trump's budget proposal for slashing funding for libraries, public broadcasting and the arts, saying the cuts "would have a disproportionate, adverse impact on rural and underserved communities."

"That is not only short-sighted; it is deeply disturbing. It's like something out of 'Fahrenheit 451,'" she said, referencing the 1953 dystopian Ray Bradbury novel.

Clinton spoke in Chicago at the American Library Association's convention, where she previewed a forthcoming memoir due out in the fall, as well as the children's version of "It Takes a Village."

She spoke for 26 minutes and didn't otherwise wade into politics, during her appearance was sponsored by Simon and Schuster. In other recent speeches, Clinton has been sharply critical of Trump and his policies

