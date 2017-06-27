'Handmaids' descend upon Hill to protest health care bill

Story highlights 'The Handmaid's Tale' has inspired a handful of protests

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he will delay the health care bill vote

Washington (CNN) A group of about 30 women dressed in "Handmaid's Tale"-inspired attire -- red cloaks and white bonnets -- walked the US Capitol grounds Tuesday to protest the proposed GOP health care bill

The activists were part of Planned Parenthood's staged "Peoples' Filibuster" protest against the GOP health care bill, which -- like the House bill passed in May -- aims to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. It would also defund Planned Parenthood for one year.

This protest was staged by Planned Parenthood to protest the GOP healthcare bill pic.twitter.com/zIcaYjo9GD — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 27, 2017

Margaret Atwood's bestselling book, published in 1985, takes place in a dystopia called the Republic of Gilead -- a totalitarian society, formerly known as the US, where a class of women called the handmaids are subjugated and used only for reproduction.

Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale," which ended its first season earlier this month, has inspired a handful of protests across the US, including in Texas and Ohio.

Elena Lipsiea, a Planned Parenthood volunteer who was dressed as a handmaid from the Hulu show, told CNN she was contacted by Planned Parenthood about an opportunity to participate in Tuesday's protest.