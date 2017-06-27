The strategic seating chart from the White House meeting with GOP senators

Story highlights President Trump says negotiators are continuing to work and "getting very close" to a deal

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump says he is a master of the "art of the deal," but does he need to be as close as possible to those he is trying to strike a deal with?

Republican senators gathered at the White House on Tuesday afternoon for an impromptu meeting with the President after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would be postponing the vote on the health care bill until after the July 4 recess. Nine Republican senators have said they will not vote for the bill and many of those opposing the current version were at the meeting.

President Donald Trump said negotiators are continuing to work and "getting very close" on a deal and that Obamacare is "melting down as we speak."

"We are going to talk," Trump told reporters during the meeting. "We are going to see what we are going to do. We are getting very close."

The seating arrangement around Trump during the meeting appeared to be strategic, with many of the undecided or "no" vote senators sitting closest to the President.