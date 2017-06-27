Bernie Sanders says reported investigation into his wife stems from 'pathetic' attack

Story highlights Jane Sanders was president of the college from 2004-2011

The school closed last year and there is a reported investigation into it

Washington (CNN) Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday defended his wife, Jane Sanders, amid reports of a potential federal investigation related to her time helming the now-defunct Burlington College.

Sanders declined when asked on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront" to say whether or not his wife was under investigation by the FBI.

"My wife is about the most honest person I know," Sanders said.

Sanders' former campaign manager, Jeff Weaver, confirmed Jane Sanders has hired lawyer Larry Robbins to represent her in the possible probe. Weaver said the FBI had not contacted either Jane or Bernie Sanders in connection to any such investigation. A person close to the senator said Sanders was represented by Rich Cassidy, a longtime lawyer for the family.

Both the FBI field office in Albany, New York and the US Attorney's Office in Vermont would not comment, and the Justice Department has not yet responded to a request for comment on the matter.

