This is a video compilation of our Badass Women of Washington. Read their full stories here

EDITOR'S NOTE:

This series was born during a lunch at Union Station in early 2017.

Hillary Clinton had lost the presidency. What did that mean for women?

The answer — and the need to broaden our lens — seemed clear: Women are already breaking barriers in a man's town, muscling their way into power and staying there.

The women featured come from a wide range of backgrounds and generations, but each has shattered glass ceilings on her way up the ranks. Their stories show there are Badass Women all around Washington.