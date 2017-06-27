Badass Women of Washington
Updated 12:13 PM ET, Tue June 27, 2017
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
This is a video compilation of our Badass Women of Washington. Read their full stories here.
EDITOR'S NOTE:
This series was born during a lunch at Union Station in early 2017.
Hillary Clinton had lost the presidency. What did that mean for women?
The answer — and the need to broaden our lens — seemed clear: Women are already breaking barriers in a man's town, muscling their way into power and staying there.
The women featured come from a wide range of backgrounds and generations, but each has shattered glass ceilings on her way up the ranks. Their stories show there are Badass Women all around Washington.
— Dana Bash, Abigail Crutchfield & Rachel Smolkin
From orphan to Army surgeon general
Lieutenant General Nadja West went from being an orphan to a three-star general. She is the highest-ranking woman to graduate from the US Military Academy.
'I became mayor as a product of assassination'
Senator Dianne Feinstein opens up about her barrier-breaking five-decade career and the tragic double murder that put her on that path.
A congressswoman's quest to save her daughter
Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler introduces us to her miracle baby. Her daughter was born without kidneys but has survived thanks to her parents' efforts.
From immigrant roots to a President's Cabinet
Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao opens up about immigrating to America on a cargo ship and how she made it to the top levels of the US government.
How New Hampshire's first female senator moved off the sidelines
Senator Jeanne Shaheen was behind the scenes running campaigns for male politicians for years, but they weren't getting it done -- so she ran herself.
The Romney who leads Trump's RNC
New Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel walks down hallways lined with rows and rows of pictures of the former RNC chairs -- all but one of them, men.
The first Latina senator in American history
Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is still learning her way around the halls of Congress but has already become an important symbol to Latinas everywhere.
For more on these seven trailblazers, check out Badass Women of Washington with Dana Bash.