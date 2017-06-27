The last thing America needs is a war

Story highlights Frida Ghitis: President Donald Trump is likely to deploy troops to a combat zone

But such a move would be risky without careful deliberation and a coherent foreign policy strategy first, writes Ghitis

Frida Ghitis is a world affairs columnist for The Miami Herald and World Politics Review, and a former CNN producer and correspondent. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Late Monday night, the White House issued an ominous statement, warning about "potential preparations for a chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime" in Syria. If Assad conducts another chemical attack, the statement vowed, "he and his military will pay a heavy price."

We don't know exactly when or where, but the probability is extremely high that the United States will become involved in a new war, or that it will sharply escalate its involvement in an existing conflict. It may be in Syria, but there are other places where that could occur.

Frida Ghitis

We can expect this because the current administration has clearly shown it has a predilection for the use of force over the exercise of diplomacy and because sometimes war is all but unavoidable.

Going to war is always a risky proposition. But as the United States sees growing dangers and challenges emerging from Syria, North Korea and several other places, it is also increasingly likely that the next major conflict will erupt without the benefit of careful deliberation, a coherent foreign policy or any semblance of national unity or bipartisanship.

The wars launched by George W. Bush in Iraq and Afghanistan provide further evidence that successful military action can prove much more elusive than the generals anticipate, and it can trigger a chain reaction of unintended consequences. Afghanistan is already America's longest war.