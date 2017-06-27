Get ready for the July Fourth health care battle

Story highlights Julian Zelizer: With the July Fourth recess approaching, McConnell doesn't have chance to rally support for Senate's health care bill

Julian Zelizer, a history and public affairs professor at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst, is the author of "The Fierce Urgency of Now: Lyndon Johnson, Congress, and the Battle for the Great Society." He's co-host of the "Politics & Polls" podcast. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Senator McConnell didn't have any tricks up his sleeves on health care. In his first major test as the leader of a party responsible for governing rather than obstructing, Senator McConnell fell short of the end zone. The Senate Majority Leader is shrewd enough to know when he is fighting a losing battle. He decided that his party needs to regroup or they would suffer defeat.

Although President Trump claimed on "Fox and Friends" on June 25 that the health care challenge was not about the votes, in fact that is exactly what congressional politics comes down to. And neither the President nor McConnell had the votes that they needed to get this problematic bill through the chamber. Many Republicans don't want to be the ones responsible for taking away basic health care coverage from millions of Americans.

Now the battle will turn back to the grass roots as senators and legislators travel back home for the July Fourth break. At the same time that Senator McConnell will keep wheeling and dealing, trying to dole out some of the savings promised in the bill as a way to win over votes, opponents of the Republican legislation will be heading back to key states for what promises to be a fierce battle.

In short, grass roots opponents have a historic opportunity over the next week to save the Affordable Care Act before the senators return to Washington on July 10. Unlike Speaker Paul Ryan, who was able to win on his health care vote the second time around by making the legislation more appealing to conservatives and pressuring moderates into adhering to the party line, Senator McConnell doesn't have that option.

There is no wiggle room, with a majority of 52 and no support from the Democrats. If he moves this bill any further to the right, he won't be able to get the fifty votes that are necessary to pass this bill (combined with Vice President Pence as a tie-breaker). The moderate Republicans won't sign on. Yet he can't adjust the legislation to appeal to the moderates since the Senate conservatives -- and the Freedom Caucus in the House -- won't agree to those kinds of changes. The slim majority creates a very narrow, almost nonexistent path to victory.

