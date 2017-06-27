Story highlights US capital starts issuing nation's first gender neutral driver's licenses

Oregon will begin offering gender neutral licenses in July

(CNN) Nic Sakurai was among the first people outside the Benning Road Department of Motor Vehicle office in Washington on Tuesday morning at 7:15.

Sakurai had created a Facebook event and invited others to join the historic day: They would become the first people in the United States to choose X as their gender marker instead of male or female on driver's licenses and identification cards.

The X signifies gender neutral, the preferred designation for people like Sakurai who don't identify as male or female.

They may use different words to describe how they identify, such as gender nonconforming, gender fluid, gender nonbinary or agender, as Sakurai prefers. Whatever the case, "male" and "female" and "he" and "she" don't fit how they see themselves.

"I don't feel that sense of gender as something that is part of my core innate experience," said Sakurai, who uses the pronoun "they."

