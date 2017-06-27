New parrot species identified in Mexico, study says

Story highlights The blue-winged Amazon parrot was found in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, a new study says

Some researchers doubt whether the bird is actually a new species

(CNN) Birds of a feather flock together, but it can be hard to tell them apart -- unless, of course, you're an expert ornithologist.

Such is the case for a species of parrot that was recently identified and is now known as Amazona gomezgarzai -- the blue-winged Amazon -- according to a new study

An international team of researchers described the distinctive wing patterns and call of A. gomezgarzai in a study published in the journal PeerJ on Tuesday.

While on an expedition through the thick jungles of the Yucatan Peninsula in 2014, veterinarian Miguel A. Gomez Garza saw a beautiful bird different from any other he had ever seen. The parrot was adorned in red highlights on its green crown, rose-like feathers on the forehead, large yellow-ringed eyes, and as the name suggests, wings of blue.

At first glance, A. gomezgarzai appeared to be one of the two species of the Amazona genus already known to inhabit that area, Garza said.

