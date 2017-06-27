How the UK's tower block crisis has spread in one graphic
Updated 11:53 AM ET, Tue June 27, 2017
London (CNN)Fears over fire safety have spread across the UK since a deadly blaze engulfed Grenfell Tower in west London earlier this month.
The fire, apparently stoked by the building's flammable exterior cladding, left at least 79 people dead or missing.
In the days and weeks since, scores of high-rise buildings have been deemed unsafe after failing fire tests -- leaving thousands of Britons on edge.
Hoping to prevent another disaster and assuage concerns, the UK government has urged local authorities and landlords to send samples of external cladding for further testing. Sajid Javid, Secretary of Sate for Communities and Local Government, announced on Monday that, so far, every sample received as part of the testing program had failed to meet fire safety standards.
A spokesman for UK Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed on Tuesday that cladding used on 95 high-rise buildings in 32 local authority areas had failed combustibility checks, but did not give precise locations. CNN has identified 46 of the buildings that have failed the tests.
But with an estimated 600 residential blocks fitted with similar cladding in England, that number is expected to rise.
And the 100% failure rate has done little to comfort residents worried that their homes might go up in smoke as they sleep.