How the UK's tower block crisis has spread in one graphic

London (CNN) Fears over fire safety have spread across the UK since a deadly blaze engulfed Grenfell Tower in west London earlier this month.

In the days and weeks since, scores of high-rise buildings have been deemed unsafe after failing fire tests -- leaving thousands of Britons on edge.

Hoping to prevent another disaster and assuage concerns, the UK government has urged local authorities and landlords to send samples of external cladding for further testing. Sajid Javid, Secretary of Sate for Communities and Local Government, announced on Monday that, so far, every sample received as part of the testing program had failed to meet fire safety standards.

A spokesman for UK Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed on Tuesday that cladding used on 95 high-rise buildings in 32 local authority areas had failed combustibility checks, but did not give precise locations. CNN has identified 46 of the buildings that have failed the tests.

