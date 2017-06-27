Canadian officer is first woman to lead Changing of the Guard

(CNN) A Canadian soldier, Megan Couto, has become the first woman to lead the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace.

Leading 40 of her fellow soldiers, the 24-year-old commanded the Queen's Guard during the centuries-old ceremony Monday, which normally takes place about four times a week outside Queen Elizabeth's official London residence and attracts thousands of onlookers.

"It is just another day on the job," Couto told reporters before ceremony. "But it is a pretty special one for me."

Captain Megan Couto (right) of the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, makes history as she becomes the first female to command the Queen's Guard at Buckingham Palace on June 26, 2017 in London, England.

"I know certainly for myself, it's a great pleasure to be considered an equal of my peers, and any one of my peers would be absolutely delighted to be the captain of the guard here," Couto said.

