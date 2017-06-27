Story highlights Calls for fresh referendum on Scottish independence put on hold

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon says she will revisit plans later next year

(CNN) Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon is putting her plans for a second independence referendum on ice until after Brexit negotiations have concluded.

"It is just too soon right now to make a firm decision about the precise timing of a referendum," Sturgeon said.

The Scottish First Minister had outlined a timetable for another vote -- known colloquially as indyref2 -- to be held at some point between autumn 2018 and spring 2019, citing the uncertainty surrounding Britain's departure from the European Union.

Calls for a second poll emerged in the wake of 2015's Brexit referendum, which Scottish voters overwhelmingly rejected but will be forced to accept as long as they remain part of the UK.

But after the SNP's poor showing in the UK general election earlier this month -- in which it lost 21 seats across the country -- Sturgeon appears to have had a change of heart.

