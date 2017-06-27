Story highlights
- German Chancellor would like to see "vote of conscience" on same-sex marriage
- Most of her main rivals in September's election support the policy
- Germany lags behind many other countries on gay rights
(CNN)A vote on the introduction of same-sex marriage could be on the agenda in Germany after Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that she would like to see parliament move towards a "vote of conscience" on the issue.
Merkel's comments represent a shift for the German leader and her conservative party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which has opposed same-sex marriage to keep in line with "traditional" family values.
The Chancellor made the comments in response to a question Monday evening at an event in Berlin hosted by women's magazine Brigitte. Asked by a gay man in the audience whether he would be able to refer to his partner as "my husband," Merkel acknowledged the widespread support for gay marriage among German voters -- who will vote soon in federal elections -- and suggested a free vote on same-sex marriage could be held among members of parliament.
Following Merkel's comments, German politicians writing on Twitter called for a vote to be held as soon as possible. Martin Schulz, leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) -- the second largest party in parliament -- announced Tuesday morning that he will be calling for a vote in the next few days. "We will push through marriage equality in Germany," he tweeted. "This week."
If a vote were held it would likely pass with strong support from other German parties and from some lawmakers within Merkel's CDU.
With September's election looming, Merkel has come under increasing pressure on the issue. In the past two weeks her main rivals and potential coalition partners have all come out in support of "Ehe fur alle" (marriage for all).
The left-leaning Green party and the centrist FDP have both said that they will not enter into any coalition deal if "Ehe fur alle" is not enshrined in it. The left-leaning Die Linke party has long supported full equality.
And in a speech at the SPD congress on Sunday, Schulz promised that same-sex marriage would be legalized in any government involving his party.
Family "is not only father, mother, child," he told a hall packed full of SPD delegates and supporters. Family is "there wherever people take responsibility for each other."
Of the major parties, only the right-wing Alternative fur Deutschland (AfD) has not voiced support for same-sex marriage -- and Merkel has already ruled out a coalition deal with that party.
Germany currently lags behind many of its European neighbors when it comes to gay rights. Same-sex couples may enter into a civil union but cannot marry, and they are not allowed to jointly adopt children.
In 2001, the Netherlands was one of the first countries to legalize same-sex marriage. Nearly 20 other countries have followed suit, including Spain, Canada, Argentina, France, the United Kingdom and the United States in 2015.