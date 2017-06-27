Breaking News

Angela Merkel hints at same-sex marriage vote in Germany

By Judith Vonberg, CNN

Updated 6:06 AM ET, Tue June 27, 2017

Supporters of LGBT at the University of the Philippines campus in Manila celebrate Pride Month on June 27, 2013.
Christian demonstrators protest during a gay pride march in December, 2013, in Manila, Philippines.
An activist in Hong Kong holds a placard with a slogan over the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a demonstration against Russia&#39;s anti-gay legislation on the day of the opening ceremony of the Sochi Winter Olympic Games in February, 2014.
People in Madrid, Spain react to a law allowing same-sex couples to marry and adopt children in Spain in June, 2005.
About 50 men accused of breaking laws covering obscenity and public morality cover their faces as they enter a state security court for their trial in Cairo, Egypt in July, 2001.
Then-Canadian Prime Minister Paul Martin stands to vote in the House of Commons in Ottawa to pass the same sex marriage bill in June, 2005.
Tshepo Modisane and Thobajobe Sithole kiss at their wedding at Siva Sungum Hall in Kwadukuza, South Africa in April, 2013.
Singaporeans dress in pink in support of gays and lesbians as they gather at &quot;Speakers&#39; Corner&quot; in Singapore in June, 2014.
Supporters of gay rights attend the annual canal parade -- a Gay Pride Week event -- in Amsterdam, Netherlands, in August, 2014.
U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic and gay rights activist James Brewster, center, arrives to present his credentials to Dominican President Danilo Medina in December, 2013, during a ceremony at the National Palace in Santo Domingo.
Same-sex couples kiss during a protest by the LGBT community at the Bolivar Square in Bogota,Colombia, in November 2012.
Story highlights

  • German Chancellor would like to see "vote of conscience" on same-sex marriage
  • Most of her main rivals in September's election support the policy
  • Germany lags behind many other countries on gay rights

(CNN)A vote on the introduction of same-sex marriage could be on the agenda in Germany after Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that she would like to see parliament move towards a "vote of conscience" on the issue.

Merkel's comments represent a shift for the German leader and her conservative party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which has opposed same-sex marriage to keep in line with "traditional" family values.
The Chancellor made the comments in response to a question Monday evening at an event in Berlin hosted by women's magazine Brigitte. Asked by a gay man in the audience whether he would be able to refer to his partner as "my husband," Merkel acknowledged the widespread support for gay marriage among German voters -- who will vote soon in federal elections -- and suggested a free vote on same-sex marriage could be held among members of parliament.
    LGBT activists demonstrate outside the German parliament in May 2017.
    LGBT activists demonstrate outside the German parliament in May 2017.
    Following Merkel's comments, German politicians writing on Twitter called for a vote to be held as soon as possible. Martin Schulz, leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) -- the second largest party in parliament -- announced Tuesday morning that he will be calling for a vote in the next few days. "We will push through marriage equality in Germany," he tweeted. "This week."
    If a vote were held it would likely pass with strong support from other German parties and from some lawmakers within Merkel's CDU.
    With September's election looming, Merkel has come under increasing pressure on the issue. In the past two weeks her main rivals and potential coalition partners have all come out in support of "Ehe fur alle" (marriage for all).
    The left-leaning Green party and the centrist FDP have both said that they will not enter into any coalition deal if "Ehe fur alle" is not enshrined in it. The left-leaning Die Linke party has long supported full equality.
    And in a speech at the SPD congress on Sunday, Schulz promised that same-sex marriage would be legalized in any government involving his party.
    Family "is not only father, mother, child," he told a hall packed full of SPD delegates and supporters. Family is "there wherever people take responsibility for each other."
    Of the major parties, only the right-wing Alternative fur Deutschland (AfD) has not voiced support for same-sex marriage -- and Merkel has already ruled out a coalition deal with that party.
    Germany currently lags behind many of its European neighbors when it comes to gay rights. Same-sex couples may enter into a civil union but cannot marry, and they are not allowed to jointly adopt children.
    In 2001, the Netherlands was one of the first countries to legalize same-sex marriage. Nearly 20 other countries have followed suit, including Spain, Canada, Argentina, France, the United Kingdom and the United States in 2015.

    CNN's Nadine Schmidt contributed to this article