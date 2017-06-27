Story highlights German Chancellor would like to see "vote of conscience" on same-sex marriage

Most of her main rivals in September's election support the policy

Germany lags behind many other countries on gay rights

(CNN) A vote on the introduction of same-sex marriage could be on the agenda in Germany after Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that she would like to see parliament move towards a "vote of conscience" on the issue.

Merkel's comments represent a shift for the German leader and her conservative party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which has opposed same-sex marriage to keep in line with "traditional" family values.

The Chancellor made the comments in response to a question Monday evening at an event in Berlin hosted by women's magazine Brigitte. Asked by a gay man in the audience whether he would be able to refer to his partner as "my husband," Merkel acknowledged the widespread support for gay marriage among German voters -- who will vote soon in federal elections -- and suggested a free vote on same-sex marriage could be held among members of parliament.

LGBT activists demonstrate outside the German parliament in May 2017.

Following Merkel's comments, German politicians writing on Twitter called for a vote to be held as soon as possible. Martin Schulz, leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) -- the second largest party in parliament -- announced Tuesday morning that he will be calling for a vote in the next few days. "We will push through marriage equality in Germany," he tweeted. "This week."

If a vote were held it would likely pass with strong support from other German parties and from some lawmakers within Merkel's CDU.

