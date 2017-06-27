Syfy eyes 'Tremors' TV series starring Kevin Bacon

(CNN) A cult classic monster film could be finding new life on Syfy.

The network announced it has ordered a pilot for a TV series based on 1990's "Tremors," starring Kevin Bacon.

The actor has signed on for the project, reprising the role of Valentine McKee, a handyman-turned-hero who battled killer Graboid worms in the original film.

The pilot is being written by executive producer Andrew Miller, who most recently developed The CW's "The Secret Circle."

"This is the only character I've played that I've ever thought about revisiting. I just got to thinking, where would this guy end up after 25 years?" Bacon said in a statement via the network. "Andrew Miller has a fantastic take on it and we hope to create a show that will be fun and scary for fans of the movie and folks that have yet to discover it. Let's kick some Graboid ass!"

