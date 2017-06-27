Serena Williams on becoming a mom: 'It just doesn't seem real'

Story highlights Serena Williams talks opens up about her pregnancy and romance with Alexis Ohanian in the August issue of 'Vanity Fair'

The tennis pro says she has done little to prepare for a baby in her home

(CNN) Serena Williams is still wrapping her head around her own pregnancy.

"It just doesn't seem real ... If you would have told me last year in October or November that I would have a baby, not be pregnant but have a baby, I would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world," Williams told Vanity Fair in a cover story for its August issue.

The tennis champion appears on the cover in the nude, proudly showing off her baby bump. The photo was taken by Annie Leibovitz, who famously photographed a very pregnant Demi Moore in a similar pose back in 1991.

Williams, who is expecting her first child with fiancé and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, said that she has done little to prepare for a baby aside from converting a guest room into a nursery.

"I don't know what to do with a baby," Williams said. "I have nothing ... I've done absolutely nothing for the baby room."

