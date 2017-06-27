"Friends from College": This new original series from Netflix follows a group of friends from Harvard trying to balance nostalgia with the realities of life in their 40s. Here's some of what else is streaming in July...
"The Curious Case of Benjamin Button": Taraji P. Henson and Brad Pitt star in this fantasy film about a man who ages backwards. (Amazon Prime)
"The Salesman": The Academy Award-winning movie directed by Asghar Farhadi tells the story of a husband who attempts to determine the identity of his wife's attacker, while she struggles to cope with post-traumatic stress. (Amazon Prime)
"Pootie Tang": Chris Rock, J.B. Smoove, Lance Crouther and Mario Joyner star in this comedy based on a sketch from Rock's TV show about a ghetto folk hero. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"The Matrix Reloaded": Hugo Weaving appears in the second installment in the science fiction "Matrix" trilogy. This sequel to "The Matrix" picks up six months after the original ends. (Amazon Prime)
"Mr. Robot" Season 2: Rami Malek stars as hacker and cybersecurity engineer Elliot Alderson who is trying to escape the influence of the anarchist who recruited him. (Amazon Prime)
"Cold Mountain": Nicole Kidman and Jude Law star in this drama set at the close of the Civil War and based on a bestselling novel of the same name by Charles Frazier. (Amazon Prime)
"Breakfast at Tiffany's": Audrey Hepburn scored an iconic role as Manhattan party girl Holly Golightly in the now classic film based on the Truman Capote novel. (Amazon Prime)
"Agent Cody Banks": Hilary Duff and Frankie Muniz star in this thriller comedy about a teen spy. (Amazon Prime)
"Free Willy": Jason James Richter stars as a boy who befriends an orca in this family-friendly classic. (Netflix)
"The Dark Knight": Christian Bale stars as the caped crusader in this action flick that won Heath Ledger a posthumous best supporting actor Academy Award. (HBO Now)
"Bull Durham": Tim Robbins and Kevin Costner star in this baseball drama about a veteran catcher who tries to teach a rookie pitcher about the game. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"Titanic": Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's hearts have no choice but to go on in this film about a couple who finds love aboard the doomed voyage of the the RMS Titanic. (Netflix)
"8 Heads in a Duffel Bag": Todd Louiso, Joe Pesci and David Spade star in this comedy caper about a mobster who discovers his luggage, containing the proof of his gang's latest hit, has been switched. (Amazon Prine, Hulu)
"E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial": Henry Thomas and Pat Welsh star in this Steven Spielberg directed science fiction film about a boy who befriends an alien. (Netflix)
"Married to the Mob": Matthew Modine and Michelle Pfeiffer star as an undercover FBI agent and a mobster's widow in this rom-com. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"Rosemary's Baby": Mia Farrow and John Cassavetes star as expectant parents who get more than they bargained for in this horror film. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"Jeepers Creepers": Gina Philips and Justin Long star in this horror film about a pair of siblings who encounter a flesh-eating terror on their drive home. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood": Ellen Burstyn, Maggie Smith, Fionnula Flanagan, Sandra Bullock and Shirley Knight star in this drama about a daughter whose estrangement from her mother causes a group of childhood friends to try and help in the reconciliation. (Hulu)
"The Devil's Advocate": Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino star in this horror film about an attorney whose life is turned upside down when he takes a job with a major firm. (Hulu)
"Braveheart": Mel Gibson won a best director Academy Award and the film took home best picture for this epic story about the First War of Scottish Independence. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"Jonah: A Veggie Tales Movie": Pirate Larry, Cap'n Pa and Mr. Lunt are all aboard the U.S.S. Lazy Susan in this children's adventure. (Hulu)
"Boomerang": Eddie Murphy is a ladies man who meets his match in Robin Givens in this comedy. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"La Bamba": Lou Diamond Phillips and Danielle von Zerneck star in this biopic about teen Latino rock star Ritchie Valens, who perished in a 1959 plane crash that also claimed the lives of fellow rocker Buddy Holly, and musician/DJ "The Big Bopper." (Hulu)
"48 Hours": Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy star as a convict and a police officer who team up to catch a cop killer. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"Joe Mande's Award-Winning Comedy Special": The stand-up comic gets an hour-long debut in this comedy special featuring his unique take on the world. (Netflix)
"Being Mary Jane" Season 4: Lisa Vidal and Gabrielle Union star in this series about the life, love and career of an African- American journalist. (Netlfix)
"Lara Croft: Tomb Raider": Angelina Jolie brings this video game character to life in this action/adventure film. (HBO Now)
"Degrassi: Next Class" Season 4: Hang out with your favorite students in a school that never lacks for drama. (Netflix)
"A Good Season": Set against the gorgeous backdrop of the Trentino region, this Italian-language drama follows the winemaking Masci family. (Acorn TV)
"Pretty Little Liars" Season 7B: Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, and Shay Mitchell star in this popular series about secrets and the mysterious "A." (Netflix)
"Fanny Hill": This adaptation of 18th-century Britain's most notorious novel follows a young woman's journey from wholesome waif to worldly woman when she falls into prostitution after the death of her parents. (Acorn TV)