Breaking News

What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu in July

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 12:07 PM ET, Tue June 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Friends from College&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;This new original series from&lt;strong&gt; Netflix&lt;/strong&gt; follows a group of friends from Harvard trying to balance nostalgia with the realities of life in their 40s. Here&#39;s some of what else is streaming in July...
Photos:
"Friends from College": This new original series from Netflix follows a group of friends from Harvard trying to balance nostalgia with the realities of life in their 40s. Here's some of what else is streaming in July...
Hide Caption
1 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;The Curious Case of Benjamin Button&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Taraji P. Henson and Brad Pitt star in this fantasy film about a man who ages backwards. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"The Curious Case of Benjamin Button": Taraji P. Henson and Brad Pitt star in this fantasy film about a man who ages backwards. (Amazon Prime)
Hide Caption
2 of 32
&quot;&lt;strong&gt;The Salesman&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;The Academy Award-winning movie directed by Asghar Farhadi tells the story of a husband who attempts to determine the identity of his wife&#39;s attacker, while she struggles to cope with post-traumatic stress. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime)&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"The Salesman": The Academy Award-winning movie directed by Asghar Farhadi tells the story of a husband who attempts to determine the identity of his wife's attacker, while she struggles to cope with post-traumatic stress. (Amazon Prime)
Hide Caption
3 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Pootie Tang&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Chris Rock, J.B. Smoove, Lance Crouther and Mario Joyner star in this comedy based on a sketch from Rock&#39;s TV show about a ghetto folk hero. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime, Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Pootie Tang": Chris Rock, J.B. Smoove, Lance Crouther and Mario Joyner star in this comedy based on a sketch from Rock's TV show about a ghetto folk hero. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
Hide Caption
4 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;The Matrix Reloaded&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Hugo Weaving appears in the second installment in the science fiction &quot;Matrix&quot; trilogy. This sequel to &quot;The Matrix&quot; picks up six months after the original ends. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime)&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"The Matrix Reloaded": Hugo Weaving appears in the second installment in the science fiction "Matrix" trilogy. This sequel to "The Matrix" picks up six months after the original ends. (Amazon Prime)
Hide Caption
5 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Mr. Robot&quot; Season 2:&lt;/strong&gt; Rami Malek stars as hacker and cybersecurity engineer Elliot Alderson who is trying to escape the influence of the anarchist who recruited him. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime)&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Mr. Robot" Season 2: Rami Malek stars as hacker and cybersecurity engineer Elliot Alderson who is trying to escape the influence of the anarchist who recruited him. (Amazon Prime)
Hide Caption
6 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Cold Mountain&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Nicole Kidman and Jude Law star in this drama set at the close of the Civil War and based on a bestselling novel of the same name by Charles Frazier. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime)&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Cold Mountain": Nicole Kidman and Jude Law star in this drama set at the close of the Civil War and based on a bestselling novel of the same name by Charles Frazier. (Amazon Prime)
Hide Caption
7 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Breakfast at Tiffany&#39;s&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Audrey Hepburn scored an iconic role as Manhattan party girl Holly Golightly in the now classic film based on the Truman Capote novel. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Breakfast at Tiffany's": Audrey Hepburn scored an iconic role as Manhattan party girl Holly Golightly in the now classic film based on the Truman Capote novel. (Amazon Prime)
Hide Caption
8 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Agent Cody Banks&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Hilary Duff and Frankie Muniz star in this thriller comedy about a teen spy. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Agent Cody Banks": Hilary Duff and Frankie Muniz star in this thriller comedy about a teen spy. (Amazon Prime)
Hide Caption
9 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Free Willy&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Jason James Richter stars as a boy who befriends an orca in this family-friendly classic. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Free Willy": Jason James Richter stars as a boy who befriends an orca in this family-friendly classic. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
10 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;The Dark Knight&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Christian Bale stars as the caped crusader in this action flick that won Heath Ledger a posthumous best supporting actor Academy Award. &lt;strong&gt;(HBO Now) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"The Dark Knight": Christian Bale stars as the caped crusader in this action flick that won Heath Ledger a posthumous best supporting actor Academy Award. (HBO Now)
Hide Caption
11 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Bull Durham&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Tim Robbins and Kevin Costner star in this baseball drama about a veteran catcher who tries to teach a rookie pitcher about the game. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime, Hulu)&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Bull Durham": Tim Robbins and Kevin Costner star in this baseball drama about a veteran catcher who tries to teach a rookie pitcher about the game. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
Hide Caption
12 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Titanic&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet&#39;s hearts have no choice but to go on in this film about a couple who finds love aboard the doomed voyage of the the RMS Titanic. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix)&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Titanic": Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's hearts have no choice but to go on in this film about a couple who finds love aboard the doomed voyage of the the RMS Titanic. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
13 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;8 Heads in a Duffel Bag&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Todd Louiso, Joe Pesci and David Spade star in this comedy caper about a mobster who discovers his luggage, containing the proof of his gang&#39;s latest hit, has been switched.&lt;strong&gt; (Amazon Prine, Hulu)&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"8 Heads in a Duffel Bag": Todd Louiso, Joe Pesci and David Spade star in this comedy caper about a mobster who discovers his luggage, containing the proof of his gang's latest hit, has been switched. (Amazon Prine, Hulu)
Hide Caption
14 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Henry Thomas and Pat Welsh star in this Steven Spielberg directed science fiction film about a boy who befriends an alien. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial": Henry Thomas and Pat Welsh star in this Steven Spielberg directed science fiction film about a boy who befriends an alien. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
15 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Married to the Mob&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Matthew Modine and Michelle Pfeiffer star as an undercover FBI agent and a mobster&#39;s widow in this rom-com. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime, Hulu)&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Married to the Mob": Matthew Modine and Michelle Pfeiffer star as an undercover FBI agent and a mobster's widow in this rom-com. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
Hide Caption
16 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Rosemary&#39;s Baby&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Mia Farrow and John Cassavetes star as expectant parents who get more than they bargained for in this horror film. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime, Hulu)&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Rosemary's Baby": Mia Farrow and John Cassavetes star as expectant parents who get more than they bargained for in this horror film. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
Hide Caption
17 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Jeepers Creepers&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Gina Philips and Justin Long star in this horror film about a pair of siblings who encounter a flesh-eating terror on their drive home.&lt;strong&gt; (Amazon Prime, Hulu)&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Jeepers Creepers": Gina Philips and Justin Long star in this horror film about a pair of siblings who encounter a flesh-eating terror on their drive home. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
Hide Caption
18 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Ellen Burstyn, Maggie Smith, Fionnula Flanagan, Sandra Bullock and Shirley Knight star in this drama about a daughter whose estrangement from her mother causes a group of childhood friends to try and help in the reconciliation. &lt;strong&gt;(Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood": Ellen Burstyn, Maggie Smith, Fionnula Flanagan, Sandra Bullock and Shirley Knight star in this drama about a daughter whose estrangement from her mother causes a group of childhood friends to try and help in the reconciliation. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
19 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;The Devil&#39;s Advocate&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino star in this horror film about an attorney whose life is turned upside down when he takes a job with a major firm. &lt;strong&gt;(Hulu)&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"The Devil's Advocate": Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino star in this horror film about an attorney whose life is turned upside down when he takes a job with a major firm. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
20 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Braveheart&quot;&lt;/strong&gt;: Mel Gibson won a best director Academy Award and the film took home best picture for this epic story about the First War of Scottish Independence. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime, Hulu)&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Braveheart": Mel Gibson won a best director Academy Award and the film took home best picture for this epic story about the First War of Scottish Independence. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
Hide Caption
21 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Jonah: A Veggie Tales Movie&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Pirate Larry, Cap&#39;n Pa and Mr. Lunt are all aboard the U.S.S. Lazy Susan in this children&#39;s adventure.&lt;strong&gt; (Hulu)&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Jonah: A Veggie Tales Movie": Pirate Larry, Cap'n Pa and Mr. Lunt are all aboard the U.S.S. Lazy Susan in this children's adventure. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
22 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Boomerang&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Eddie Murphy is a ladies man who meets his match in Robin Givens in this comedy.&lt;strong&gt; (Amazon Prime, Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Boomerang": Eddie Murphy is a ladies man who meets his match in Robin Givens in this comedy. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
Hide Caption
23 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;La Bamba&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Lou Diamond Phillips and Danielle von Zerneck star in this biopic about teen Latino rock star Ritchie Valens, who perished in a 1959 plane crash that also claimed the lives of fellow rocker Buddy Holly, and musician/DJ &quot;The Big Bopper.&quot; &lt;strong&gt;(Hulu)&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"La Bamba": Lou Diamond Phillips and Danielle von Zerneck star in this biopic about teen Latino rock star Ritchie Valens, who perished in a 1959 plane crash that also claimed the lives of fellow rocker Buddy Holly, and musician/DJ "The Big Bopper." (Hulu)
Hide Caption
24 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;48 Hours&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy star as a convict and a police officer who team up to catch a cop killer. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime, Hulu)&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"48 Hours": Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy star as a convict and a police officer who team up to catch a cop killer. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
Hide Caption
25 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Joe Mande&#39;s Award-Winning Comedy Special&quot;&lt;/strong&gt;: The stand-up comic gets an hour-long debut in this comedy special featuring his unique take on the world. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix)&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Joe Mande's Award-Winning Comedy Special": The stand-up comic gets an hour-long debut in this comedy special featuring his unique take on the world. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
26 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Being Mary Jane&quot; Season 4:&lt;/strong&gt; Lisa Vidal and Gabrielle Union star in this series about the life, love and career of an African- American journalist. &lt;strong&gt;(Netlfix) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Being Mary Jane" Season 4: Lisa Vidal and Gabrielle Union star in this series about the life, love and career of an African- American journalist. (Netlfix)
Hide Caption
27 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Lara Croft: Tomb Raider&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Angelina Jolie brings this video game character to life in this action/adventure film. &lt;strong&gt;(HBO Now)&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Lara Croft: Tomb Raider": Angelina Jolie brings this video game character to life in this action/adventure film. (HBO Now)
Hide Caption
28 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Degrassi: Next Class&quot; Season 4&lt;/strong&gt;: Hang out with your favorite students in a school that never lacks for drama. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix)&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Degrassi: Next Class" Season 4: Hang out with your favorite students in a school that never lacks for drama. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
29 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;A Good Season&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Set against the gorgeous backdrop of the Trentino region, this Italian-language drama follows the winemaking Masci family. &lt;strong&gt;(Acorn TV)&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;
Photos:
"A Good Season": Set against the gorgeous backdrop of the Trentino region, this Italian-language drama follows the winemaking Masci family. (Acorn TV)
Hide Caption
30 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Pretty Little Liars&quot; Season 7B:&lt;/strong&gt; Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, and Shay Mitchell star in this popular series about secrets and the mysterious &quot;A.&quot; &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Pretty Little Liars" Season 7B: Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, and Shay Mitchell star in this popular series about secrets and the mysterious "A." (Netflix)
Hide Caption
31 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Fanny Hill&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;This adaptation of 18th-century Britain&#39;s most notorious novel follows a young woman&#39;s journey from wholesome waif to worldly woman when she falls into prostitution after the death of her parents. &lt;strong&gt;(Acorn TV)&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Fanny Hill": This adaptation of 18th-century Britain's most notorious novel follows a young woman's journey from wholesome waif to worldly woman when she falls into prostitution after the death of her parents. (Acorn TV)
Hide Caption
32 of 32
01 Netflix Amazon Hulu July 27 Netflix Amazon Hulu July 28 Netflix Amazon Hulu July 26 Netflix Amazon Hulu July 25 Netflix Amazon Hulu July 24 Netflix Amazon Hulu July 23 Netflix Amazon Hulu July 22 Netflix Amazon Hulu July 21 Netflix Amazon Hulu July 03 Netflix Amazon Hulu July VAN dark knight14 Netflix Amazon Hulu July 02 Netflix Amazon Hulu July 20 Netflix Amazon Hulu July 04 Netflix Amazon Hulu July 19 Netflix Amazon Hulu July 18 Netflix Amazon Hulu July 17 Netflix Amazon Hulu July 16 Netflix Amazon Hulu July 15 Netflix Amazon Hulu July 13 Netflix Amazon Hulu July 12 Netflix Amazon Hulu July 11 Netflix Amazon Hulu July 10 Netflix Amazon Hulu July 09 Netflix Amazon Hulu July 08 Netflix Amazon Hulu July 07 Netflix Amazon Hulu July angelina jolie lara croft heroine06 Netflix Amazon Hulu July A Good Season 05 Netflix Amazon Hulu July Fanny Hill

(CNN)Claim your Independence from the summer doldrums.

There's no need to be bored with plenty of streaming content on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Now and Acorn TV.
Click through the gallery above to see just some of the great content streaming in July.