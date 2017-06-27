'Bachelor in Paradise's' DeMario Jackson claims Olympios was the 'aggressor'

Story highlights DeMario Jackson sat down with E! News to tell his side of the story about what went down while filming 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Jackson said Corinne Olympios did not seem drunk during the controversial incident that prompted an investigation

(CNN) DeMario Jackson spoke out for the first time about what happened between him and Corinne Olympios on the "Bachelor in Paradise" set where misconduct allegations prompted producers to suspend production earlier this month.

In parts one and two of an interview that aired on Monday night, the former "Bachelorette" contestant told E! News that Olympios was the "aggressor" who instigated oral sex in the pool and made sexual advances towards him. Part three of the interview is scheduled to air on Tuesday night.

"[We were] kissing, rubbing, touching. It's nothing too sexual yet," he said. "Things got wild because it was more her being the aggressor, which was sexy...When you have a very attractive girl telling you what she wants, it's like a very, like, 'Wow, OK! This is hot. This is very...I like it.'"

DeMario responded with an emphatic "no!" when asked if Olympios seemed drunk at the time. He said Olympios did not appear to be slurring her speech.

"I don't even know sober girls who can do what she did," he said.

