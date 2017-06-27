China makes its military more visible in Hong Kong

Story highlights PLA garrison in Hong Kong to take on combat rather than symbolic role, military leaders say

Chinese aircraft carrier may soon make port call in Hong Kong

Hong Kong (CNN) For years after it took control of Hong Kong from Britain, China kept its military in the city on a low profile.

Its presence was largely symbolic and People's Liberation Army troops were rarely seen outside their main barracks in Hong Kong's Central district or other smaller facilities across the territory.

But, 20 years after the handover, the Chinese military garrison here is taking on a more active role, according to a recent article in a Communist Party journal, with the PLA conducting drills and war games in the territory.

The article comes amid speculation that Beijing may be sending its prized aircraft carrier to Hong Kong in a show of military might not seen since it made the territory a special administrative region, with its own set of laws, in 1997.

The carrier, with its complement of J-15 fighter jets and escorted by two destroyers and a frigate, left the eastern Chinese port of Qingdao on Sunday on a routine mission, China's state-run Xinhua news agency said Sunday.

