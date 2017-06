Story highlights Tony Lai and Maggie Chan's miniatures faithfully document Hong Kong's fast disappearing heritage

Hours are spent on minute details to ensure realistic accuracy of the reproductions

Hong Kong (CNN) Tony Lai remembers visiting Hong Kong's Lamma Island as a child. Laundry hung from balconies, fishermen perched on the cliffside and dim lights illuminating rust-stained shacks.

These images left a deep impression on the artist. So, years later, Lai decided to recreate the scene in minute detail. His miniature artwork forms part of a project that hopes to preserve memories of the former British colony's disappearing past.

"I took a lot of time researching, finding old photos, interviewing, sourcing materials and talking to people who used to live [on Lamma Island] to make sure we got everything right," Lai says in his new Hong Kong workshop, which he shares with fellow miniature artist Maggie Chan.

Earlier this year the two artists opened TOMA Miniatures , a small studio where they offer classes and collaborate on new artworks. Miniatures of a barbershop, an old village and an herbal tea shop are on display alongside workstations littered with cutting boards, rulers and knives.

This scene depicts life on Lamma Island, with people going about their daily chores in the once dilapidated village.

As the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China nears, many Hong Kong residents have been recalling their homeland's past with a sense of nostalgia. But others fear that the city's heritage is disappearing, with historic sites being destroyed to make way for shopping malls and commercial high-rises.

Read More