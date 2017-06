(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today.

-- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delayed a vote on the health care bill until after the July 4 recess . He told GOP senators that he wanted to make changes to the bill and get a new Congressional Budget Office score. (Monday's CBO score estimated that 22 million fewer people would be insured by 2026 under the new bill than under Obamacare.) But here's why delaying the vote probably won't work

-- Major global firms across Europe said they were targeted in a massive cyberattack . Ukrainian companies and agencies seem to have been hit particularly hard.

-- The European Union hit Google with a record $2.7 billion fine for promoting its own search results over those of competitors.

-- Secret, exclusive video shot inside the ISIS "capital" of Raqqa, Syria, indicates its reign of terror is crumbling and resistance among residents is growing.