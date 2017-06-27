(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today.
-- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delayed a vote on the health care bill until after the July 4 recess. He told GOP senators that he wanted to make changes to the bill and get a new Congressional Budget Office score. (Monday's CBO score estimated that 22 million fewer people would be insured by 2026 under the new bill than under Obamacare.) But here's why delaying the vote probably won't work.
-- Major global firms across Europe said they were targeted in a massive cyberattack. Ukrainian companies and agencies seem to have been hit particularly hard.
-- The European Union hit Google with a record $2.7 billion fine for promoting its own search results over those of competitors.
-- Secret, exclusive video shot inside the ISIS "capital" of Raqqa, Syria, indicates its reign of terror is crumbling and resistance among residents is growing.
-- The White House said Monday night that the Syrian regime could be preparing a new chemical attack on civilians and that it would be prepared to respond if the attack is carried out.
-- The Queen is getting a 78% raise to help renovate Buckingham Palace. Her treasurer sees good value for the money, but not everyone is on board.
-- Three Chicago police officers were indicted in the 2014 shooting death of Laquan McDonald.
-- There's a shortage of bee and wasp venom, and that could be dangerous for people with allergies.
-- Nearly half of Americans are spending their entire paycheck or more.