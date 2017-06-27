Venezuela's Maduro: Helicopter attacked Supreme Court

Story highlights Grenades, gunfire launched from helicopter above Supreme Court

Suspect appears on video declaring opposition to "criminal government"

(CNN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has condemned what he called an "armed terrorist attack," which saw grenades and gunfire launched from a helicopter over the capital's Supreme Court building.

In a televised address on state TV Tuesday, Maduro said one of the grenades failed to explode, and no one had been injured, but armed forced had been deployed to hunt down the suspects.

Soon after the attack, a man who identified himself as Oscar Perez posted a video online declaring his opposition to the country's "criminal government."

Perez was identified as the pilot of the helicopter in a televised statement by Minister for Communications and information Ernesto Villegas.

In his video message, Perez, who said he was a pilot in the special response unit of Venezuela's Criminal Investigative Police (CICPC), demanded that Maduro step down.

Read More