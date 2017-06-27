Venezuela's Maduro: Helicopter attacked Supreme Court

(CNN) A helicopter has attacked Venezuela's Supreme Court in Caracas, President Nicolas Maduro said, in what he termed an "armed terrorist attack."

An unspecified group launched grenades and gunfire from a helicopter flying over the complex on Tuesday, he said during an address on state TV. One of the grenades failed to explode, he added.

He said he had activated government security forces to investigate the attack.

Maduro's government has been facing huge protests for months because of widespread shortages of medicines, food and other essentials.

Developing story - more to come