Otodo Gbame: Landmark ruling gives lifeline to evicted Lagos residents

Story highlights Lagos High Court ruled that the forcible eviction of thousands of families was unconstitutional

According to legal campaign group Justice and Empowerment initiative 30,000 families lost their homes

Lagos (CNN) After months of setbacks the residents of Otodo Gbame waterfront community in Lagos have won a small victory, after a Lagos High Court ruled that their forcible eviction was unconstitutional.

Community leader Celestine Ahisu points to family make-shift home demolished by the authorities at Otodo Gbame waterfront fishing communities in Lagos, on November 28, 2016.

In his ruling Judge Adeniyi Onigbanjo ordered Lagos State government to find a way to compensate the residents and to devise a resettlement plan to ensure they are rehoused.

The government initially denied demolishing homes , claiming they had been destroyed by fire and were uninhabitable.

In mid-October, 2016, the state government commenced their eviction plans across the state, which prompted Otodo Gbame residents to seek an injunction from the court which was granted in November 2016.

