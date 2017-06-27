Swedish hostage captured by terrorists in Mali released after six years

(CNN) Swedish national Johan Gustafsson, who had been held hostage by a branch of Al Qaeda in Mali for six years, finally returned to Sweden Monday after being released by his captors, according to the Swedish government.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Margot Wallstrom said in a statement Monday she was "extremely pleased" that Gustafsson had been reunited with his family after so long.

"Johan's situation has affected many of us, and extensive efforts have been made to secure his release," Wallstrom said in the statement.

42-year-old Gustafsson was kidnapped from a restaurant in Timbuktu while on a holiday in Mali in 2011, along with South African Stephen McGown and Dutch national Sjaak Rijke. A fourth man, a German national, was shot dead after trying to resist the kidnappers, according to CNN-affiliate Aftonbladet

The Swedish newspaper said Gustafsson's mother was overjoyed to hear of the news of his release, describing her reaction as "grateful and happy."

Read More