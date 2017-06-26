Breaking News

Refugees: We thought America valued diversity

Shachar Peled, CNN

Updated 8:10 PM ET, Mon June 26, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

resettled refugees past sp_00011430
resettled refugees past sp_00011430

    JUST WATCHED

    Refugees: Why we came to the US

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

(CNN)They fled terror, tyranny and persecution in search of a better life for themselves and their families. They believed that the United States would offer them that life -- that the country formed by immigrants would welcome them with open arms.

As the legality of President Trump's travel ban is debated, CNN spoke with Muslims who came to the United States between 1982 and 2014. We asked them about current attitudes and policies toward Muslims and refugees, why they came to America -- and what their hopes are for the future.

What was the American dream for you?

They believed America valued diversity and they embraced its ideals. They came with high hopes and great expectations.
    resettled refugees Dream sp_00004905
    resettled refugees Dream sp_00004905

      JUST WATCHED

      Refugees remember their American dreams

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Refugees remember their American dreams 01:37

    What is the greatest difficulty you face in the US?

    Read More
    Challenges include being suspected of terrorism, delays and questions at airports, and a feeling of being judged by a name, religion or choice of clothing.
    resettled refugees challenge sp_00004016
    resettled refugees challenge sp_00004016

      JUST WATCHED

      Living in America: Refugees' big challenges

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Living in America: Refugees' big challenges 01:12

    What are your greatest fears about today's political and social climate?

    As tension increases and the country deals with disagreement and division, Muslim refugees worry they might always be perceived as the "others."
    resettled refugees concern sp_00000000
    resettled refugees concern sp_00000000

      JUST WATCHED

      Refugees worry about their future in US

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Refugees worry about their future in US 01:57

    What does the future hold for you and other refugees in America?

    Hope and fear mix as refugees gaze toward an uncertain horizon.
    resettled refugees future sp_00003802
    resettled refugees future sp_00003802

      JUST WATCHED

      Refugees still have hope for life in US

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Refugees still have hope for life in US 01:25