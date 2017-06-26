Refugees: We thought America valued diversity

(CNN) They fled terror, tyranny and persecution in search of a better life for themselves and their families. They believed that the United States would offer them that life -- that the country formed by immigrants would welcome them with open arms.

As the legality of President Trump's travel ban is debated , CNN spoke with Muslims who came to the United States between 1982 and 2014. We asked them about current attitudes and policies toward Muslims and refugees, why they came to America -- and what their hopes are for the future.

What was the American dream for you?

They believed America valued diversity and they embraced its ideals. They came with high hopes and great expectations.

What is the greatest difficulty you face in the US?

