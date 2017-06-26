DC mural of prominent black figures repainted -- without Bill Cosby

Story highlights After the original painting started to chip, the mural was redesigned with new portraits

Cosby didn't make the cut

(CNN) After over 50 years of loyalty, an iconic Washington, DC, restaurant honored patron Bill Cosby in 2012 by painting his face onto a mural outside the diner.

Five years and a scandal later, Ben's Chili Bowl has a new mural on display at its historic U Street location, and it doesn't include Cosby.

The original mural included portraits of then-President Barack Obama, guitarist Chuck Brown and radio DJ Donnie Simpson alongside the comedian. The new version unveiled last week still features those three, along with over a dozen other prominent black figures.

Cosby is noticeably the only original subject left out.

People take pictures of the new mural at Ben's Chili Bowl, Friday, June 23, 2017, in Washington.

Voted off by the public, not the restaurant

