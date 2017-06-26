Story highlights A father is charged with murder; his 5-year-old son remains missing

Though no body has been found, DA says "rest assured my office has successfully prosecuted such cases before"

(CNN) A "tumultuous divorce" led a California man to kill his 5-year-old son in April, investigators said Monday, three days after 35-year-old Aramazd Andressian Sr. was arrested and charged with murder even though his missing son has not been confirmed dead.

Andressian was arrested on one count of murder on Friday and will be arraigned in Los Angeles later this week, where he will face 25 years to life in prison if convicted. Andressian remains in custody and neither he nor his attorney commented publicly Monday, according to local media reports.

His son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., has been missing since he was last seen leaving Disneyland with his father during a weekend outing in April

"My heart is shattered," Ana Estevez, the missing child's mother, wrote in a statement read by a Los Angeles County deputy sheriff at Monday's news conference. "I will miss my son each and every second of every day for the rest of my life."

Investigators: Mounting evidence

Read More