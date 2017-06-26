Breaking News

'Black Lives Matter' cases: What happened after controversial police killings

By Holly Yan, CNN

Updated 8:10 PM ET, Mon June 26, 2017

Demonstrators chant during a rally in downtown Manhattan on December 13.
Photos: 'Black lives matter' protests
Demonstrators chant during a rally in downtown Manhattan on December 13.
Police arrest a &quot;Black Lives Matter&quot; protester on Saturday, December 20, in Bloomington, Minnesota. Invoking the familiar names of blacks who died at the hands of police, including Eric Garner, Michael Brown and Tamir Rice, thousands have taken part in protests across the country calling for a more aggressive federal response to recent slayings by police.
Photos: 'Black lives matter' protests
Police arrest a "Black Lives Matter" protester on Saturday, December 20, in Bloomington, Minnesota. Invoking the familiar names of blacks who died at the hands of police, including Eric Garner, Michael Brown and Tamir Rice, thousands have taken part in protests across the country calling for a more aggressive federal response to recent slayings by police.
Thousands of protesters fill the Mall of America in Bloomington on Saturday, December 20.
Photos: 'Black lives matter' protests
Thousands of protesters fill the Mall of America in Bloomington on Saturday, December 20.
Police line up to move the protesters from out of the mall on December 20 in Bloomington.
Photos: 'Black lives matter' protests
Police line up to move the protesters from out of the mall on December 20 in Bloomington.
Mikela Mosley speaks out in front of a line of police during a demonstration on Saturday, December 13, in Oakland, California.
Photos: 'Black lives matter' protests
Mikela Mosley speaks out in front of a line of police during a demonstration on Saturday, December 13, in Oakland, California.
A protester is arrested at a demonstration on December 13 in Oakland.
Photos: 'Black lives matter' protests
A protester is arrested at a demonstration on December 13 in Oakland.
Demonstrators march over the inbound lane of the Brooklyn Bridge in New York on December 13.
Photos: 'Black lives matter' protests
Demonstrators march over the inbound lane of the Brooklyn Bridge in New York on December 13.
Protesters stage a &quot;die-in&quot; during a march in Chicago on December 13.
Photos: 'Black lives matter' protests
Protesters stage a "die-in" during a march in Chicago on December 13.
Demonstrators face off with police during a march in Chicago on December 13.
Photos: 'Black lives matter' protests
Demonstrators face off with police during a march in Chicago on December 13.
Protesters march through the streets of Oakland on December 13.
Photos: 'Black lives matter' protests
Protesters march through the streets of Oakland on December 13.
Protesters gather at the Alameda County Courthouse in Oakland on December 13.
Photos: 'Black lives matter' protests
Protesters gather at the Alameda County Courthouse in Oakland on December 13.
A demonstrator marches in New York on December 13 during the &quot;Justice for All&quot; rally.
Photos: 'Black lives matter' protests
A demonstrator marches in New York on December 13 during the "Justice for All" rally.
The protest moves down Sixth Avenue in New York on December 13.
Photos: 'Black lives matter' protests
The protest moves down Sixth Avenue in New York on December 13.
A woman marches down 14th Street in New York on December 13.
Photos: 'Black lives matter' protests
A woman marches down 14th Street in New York on December 13.
From left, Samaira Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice; Lesley McSpadden, the mother of Michael Brown Jr.; the Rev. Al Sharpton and Michael Brown Sr., the father of Michael Brown Jr, raise their hands in the air during the &quot;Justice For All&quot; march and rally through Washington on December 13.
Photos: 'Black lives matter' protests
From left, Samaira Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice; Lesley McSpadden, the mother of Michael Brown Jr.; the Rev. Al Sharpton and Michael Brown Sr., the father of Michael Brown Jr, raise their hands in the air during the "Justice For All" march and rally through Washington on December 13.
Protesters fill the street as they gather for a march on December 13 in Washington.
Photos: 'Black lives matter' protests
Protesters fill the street as they gather for a march on December 13 in Washington.
(CNN)Once again, a police officer has been acquitted after killing a black man -- but the officer's employer is shelling out millions of dollars to the family.

This time, it's happening in the case of Philando Castile, whose final moments were broadcast by his girlfriend on Facebook Live. On Monday, lawyers announced a $3 million settlement between the Castile family and St. Anthony, Minnesota, the city that employed the officer acquitted in Castile's death.
While officer convictions are rare, killings that have spawned "Black Lives Matter" protests have led to notable outcomes -- including settlements to stave off civil lawsuits and changes to police policy. Here's how some of the most high-profile cases have turned out:

Philando Castile, 32

    Philando Castile, left, and Officer Jeronimo Yanez
    Philando Castile, left, and Officer Jeronimo Yanez
    Date of death: July 6, 2016
    Where: Falcon Heights, Minnesota
    What happened: St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez pulled Castile over during a traffic stop. Castile told the officer he had a firearm on him, which he was permitted to carry. Castile reached for something and Yanez shot him five times. During the Facebook Live video, Castile's girlfriend said he was reaching for his license; the officer later said he thought Castile was reaching for his gun.
    Philando Castile&#39;s final moments streamed live
    Philando Castile's final moments streamed live

    The outcomes: Yanez was acquitted of second-degree manslaughter, but the city of St. Anthony settled with Castile's mother for $3 million.
    "The settlement will be paid through the City's coverage with the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust. No taxpayer monies from the City of St. Anthony Village will be used to fund this settlement," a joint statement from the city and the Castile family said.
    By reaching a settlement, the Castile family and St. Anthony avoid "a federal civil rights lawsuit which may have taken years to work its way through the courts exacerbating the suffering of the family and of the community," the statement said.

    Jordan Edwards, 15

    Jordan Edwards
    Jordan Edwards
    Date of death: April 29, 2017
    Where: Balch Springs, Texas
    Straight-A student killed after officer &#39;violated policies&#39;
    Straight-A student killed after officer 'violated policies'
    What happened: Officers responded to a house party after reports of underage drinking. Police spotted a car leaving with five people inside.
    Officer Roy Oliver fired into the car with a rifle, fatally shooting Jordan, who was sitting in the front passenger seat.
    Police Chief Jonathan Haber initially said the car had been moving "aggressively" toward officers. Later, Haber corrected himself and said body camera footage showed the car was driving forward -- away from the officers.
    The outcomes: Haber fired the officer, saying Oliver "violated several departmental policies." Oliver was arrested in May and charged with first degree murder.
    Roy Oliver was fired from the Balch Springs Police Department.
    Roy Oliver was fired from the Balch Springs Police Department.
    Meanwhile, Jordan's classmates at Mesquite High School grieved the loss of the beloved football player and straight-A student.

    Alton Sterling, 37

    Alton Sterling
    Alton Sterling
    Date of death: July 5, 2016
    Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
    What happened: Sterling was selling CDs outside a convenience store when police received a call of a man with a gun. Cellphone video showed police tackling Sterling and pinning him to the ground before Sterling was shot. Police said Sterling was reaching for a gun.
    New revelations in Alton Sterling case
    New revelations in Alton Sterling case

    The outcomes: Federal prosecutors said they didn't have enough evidence to file charges against Baton Rouge police officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II.
    Minutes later, the Louisiana attorney general announced the state will launch an investigation to see whether the officers should face state criminal charges.
    But Sterling's death has sparked change in the city. Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said $2 million will be spent securing body cameras for the entire police force. On top of that, the city's police training manual will be revised, and officers will receive training in implicit bias, the mayor said.

    Walter Scott, 50

    Officer shoots unarmed man in the back
    Officer shoots unarmed man in the back

    Date of death: April 4, 2015
    Where: North Charleston, South Carolina
    What happened: Officer Michael Slager pulled Scott over for a broken taillight. Scott bolted out of his car, though it's not clear why. His family attorney speculated that Scott's flight stemmed from his unpaid child support "and a fear of maybe going back (to jail)."
    Who was Walter Scott?
    Who was Walter Scott?
    As Scott ran away from the officer, a witness captured video of Slager shooting Scott several times in the back.
    The outcomes: Slager was fired and indicted on a state murder charge and federal charges, including misleading investigators and excessive use of force.
    The state murder trial ended in a mistrial. But Slager admitted to using excessive force as part of a federal plea deal.
    In exchange for his guilty plea on one of the federal counts -- punishable by up to life in prison -- two other federal charges and state charges were dropped.
    Scott's death also led to a statewide change: the South Carolina Legislature passed a bill mandating the use of police body cameras.
    And the North Charleston City Council agreed to a $6.5 million settlement with Scott's family.

    Trayvon Martin, 17

    George Zimmerman, left, and Trayvon Martin
    George Zimmerman, left, and Trayvon Martin
    Date of death: February 26, 2012
    Where: Sanford, Florida
    What happened: Martin was walking from a convenience store back to the home of his father's fiancée. Neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman spotted him from his car and called 911, reporting "a real suspicious guy."
    "This guy looks like he's up to no good, or he's on drugs or something," Zimmerman told a dispatcher. "It's raining, and he's just walking around."
    A scuffle broke out, but there were no direct witnesses. Zimmerman claimed Martin attacked him, hitting him in the nose and knocking him onto the pavement. Zimmerman said he then took out his gun and shot Martin in self defense.
    Trayvon Martin&#39;s death sparked a movement that lives on
    Trayvon Martin's death sparked a movement that lives on
    But critics said Zimmerman was unjustified in confronting the unarmed teen, especially since Zimmerman didn't heed a police dispatcher's advice to stop following him.
    The outcomes: Zimmerman was charged with second-degree murder but was found not guilty. The acquittal ignited protests across the country, and the "Black Lives Matter" movement gained national prominence.
    The case also led to the firing of Sanford Police Chief Bill Lee, who was criticized for not arresting Zimmerman after Martin was killed.
    Why this verdict? Five things that led to Zimmerman's acquittal

    Eric Garner, 43

    An NYPD officer puts Eric Garner in a prohibited chokehold.
    An NYPD officer puts Eric Garner in a prohibited chokehold.
    Date of death: July 17, 2014
    Where: New York City
    What happened: Police tried to arrest Garner in front of a store for allegedly selling cigarettes illegally. Garner raised both hands and told officers not to touch him. Seconds later, Officer Daniel Pantaleo grabbed the 350-pound man in a chokehold and pulled him to the sidewalk, rolling him onto his stomach.
    The New York Police Department prohibits the use of chokeholds.
    Garner, who had asthma, repeatedly said, "I can't breathe! I can't breathe!" while several officers restrained him on the ground. Police said he suffered a heart attack and died en route to a hospital.
    The outcomes: A grand jury declined to indict Pantaleo, sparking protests and "die-ins."
    Members of the Georgetown basketball team wear &quot;I can&#39;t breathe&quot; shirts as they stand for the national anthem before a home game Wednesday, December 10, in Washington. The shirt references the words spoken by Eric Garner, a 43-year-old man who died earlier this year after being put in a chokehold by a New York City police officer. After a grand jury decided not to bring criminal charges against the officer, demonstrators across the country &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/12/04/us/gallery/eric-garner-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;took to the streets&lt;/a&gt; to express their outrage.
    Photos: Photos: Athletes wearing 'I can't breathe' shirts
    Members of the Georgetown basketball team wear &quot;I can&#39;t breathe&quot; shirts as they stand for the national anthem before a home game Wednesday, December 10, in Washington. The shirt references the words spoken by Eric Garner, a 43-year-old man who died earlier this year after being put in a chokehold by a New York City police officer. After a grand jury decided not to bring criminal charges against the officer, demonstrators across the country &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/12/04/us/gallery/eric-garner-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;took to the streets&lt;/a&gt; to express their outrage.
    Photos: Photos: Athletes wearing 'I can't breathe' shirts
    Athletes wearing 'I can't breathe' shirts Members of the Georgetown basketball team wear "I can't breathe" shirts as they stand for the national anthem before a home game Wednesday, December 10, in Washington. The shirt references the words spoken by Eric Garner, a 43-year-old man who died earlier this year after being put in a chokehold by a New York City police officer. After a grand jury decided not to bring criminal charges against the officer, demonstrators across the country took to the streets to express their outrage.
    Portland Trail Blazers Wesley Matthews, left, and Dorell Wright wear the shirts while warming up for a game in Minneapolis on December 10.
    Photos: Photos: Athletes wearing 'I can't breathe' shirts
    Athletes wearing 'I can't breathe' shirts Portland Trail Blazers Wesley Matthews, left, and Dorell Wright wear the shirts while warming up for a game in Minneapolis on December 10.
    Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers wear the shirts before a home game Tuesday, December 9.
    Photos: Photos: Athletes wearing 'I can't breathe' shirts
    Athletes wearing 'I can't breathe' shirts Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers wear the shirts before a home game Tuesday, December 9.
    Wearing the shirts from left are Lakers Nick Young, Jordan Clarkson, Carlos Boozer, Wayne Ellington and Jeremy Lin.
    Photos: Photos: Athletes wearing 'I can't breathe' shirts
    Athletes wearing 'I can't breathe' shirts Wearing the shirts from left are Lakers Nick Young, Jordan Clarkson, Carlos Boozer, Wayne Ellington and Jeremy Lin.
    LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers wears the shirt in New York before playing the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, December 8.
    Photos: Photos: Athletes wearing 'I can't breathe' shirts
    Athletes wearing 'I can't breathe' shirts LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers wears the shirt in New York before playing the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, December 8.
    San Diego Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram shows his solidarity with Garner before playing New England on Sunday, December 7.
    Photos: Photos: Athletes wearing 'I can't breathe' shirts
    Athletes wearing 'I can't breathe' shirts San Diego Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram shows his solidarity with Garner before playing New England on Sunday, December 7.
    Detroit Lions running back Reggie Bush warms up before a home game on December 7.
    Photos: Photos: Athletes wearing 'I can't breathe' shirts
    Athletes wearing 'I can't breathe' shirts Detroit Lions running back Reggie Bush warms up before a home game on December 7.
    Cleveland Browns cornerback Johnson Bademosi shows his support for Garner before playing a game in Cleveland on December 7.
    Photos: Photos: Athletes wearing 'I can't breathe' shirts
    Athletes wearing 'I can't breathe' shirts Cleveland Browns cornerback Johnson Bademosi shows his support for Garner before playing a game in Cleveland on December 7.
    Chicago Bulls star Derrick Rose was the first major athlete to wear the shirt, making headlines Saturday, December 6, in Chicago. &quot;I could care less about who else weighs in on this,&quot; he said. &quot;Usually athletes tend to stay away from this, but I just felt as if I had to do something.&quot;
    Photos: Photos: Athletes wearing 'I can't breathe' shirts
    Athletes wearing 'I can't breathe' shirts Chicago Bulls star Derrick Rose was the first major athlete to wear the shirt, making headlines Saturday, December 6, in Chicago. "I could care less about who else weighs in on this," he said. "Usually athletes tend to stay away from this, but I just felt as if I had to do something."
    Garner's death also spurred a new protest slogan: "I can't breathe," some of the last words Garner said before he died. Several professional athletes wore shirts saying "I can't breathe" in silent protest.
    Pantaleo offered his condolences to Garner's family and said he never intended to hurt Garner. The police union defended Pantaleo, saying he just wanted to take Garner into custody after the suspect resisted.
    New York City eventually settled with Garner's family for $5.9 million. City Comptroller Scott Stringer said the settlement "acknowledges the tragic nature of Mr. Garner's death," but "the city has not admitted liability."

    Michael Brown, 18

    Officer Darren Wilson, left, and Michael Brown
    Officer Darren Wilson, left, and Michael Brown
    Date of death: August 9, 2014
    Where: Ferguson, Missouri
    What happened: Brown was walking with a friend in the middle of a street when Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson approached them and told them to walk on the sidewalk.
    After that, the narratives split. Authorities said Brown attacked the officer in his car and tried to take his gun. Other witnesses said the teenager was surrendering, his hands in the air to show he was unarmed, when the officer opened fire.
    Documents showed that Wilson fired his gun 12 times.
    What happened when Michael Brown met Officer Darren Wilson
    The outcomes: A grand jury decided not to indict Wilson -- leading to heated and sometimes violent protests in Ferguson and across the country.
    Ferguson Chaos after grand jury decision
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    Police officers walk past the smoldering remains of a beauty supply store in Ferguson, Missouri, on Tuesday, November 25. Ferguson has been struggling to return to normal since Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager, was killed by Darren Wilson, a white police officer, on August 9. The grand jury did not indict Wilson in the case, prompting new waves of protests in Ferguson and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/11/25/justice/gallery/national-ferguson-protests/index.html&quot;&gt;across the country.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    Police officers walk past the smoldering remains of a beauty supply store in Ferguson, Missouri, on Tuesday, November 25. Ferguson has been struggling to return to normal since Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager, was killed by Darren Wilson, a white police officer, on August 9. The grand jury did not indict Wilson in the case, prompting new waves of protests in Ferguson and across the country.
    A woman cleans up glass from a business&#39; shattered window on November 25.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    A woman cleans up glass from a business' shattered window on November 25.
    A Ferguson firefighter surveys rubble at a strip mall that was set on fire overnight.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    A Ferguson firefighter surveys rubble at a strip mall that was set on fire overnight.
    Protesters run away after police deployed tear gas in Ferguson on Monday, November 24.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    Protesters run away after police deployed tear gas in Ferguson on Monday, November 24.
    Police take position during clashes with protesters on November 24.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    Police take position during clashes with protesters on November 24.
    A protester stands in front of police vehicles with his hands up on November 24.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    A protester stands in front of police vehicles with his hands up on November 24.
    Police in riot gear move past a burning vehicle on November 24.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    Police in riot gear move past a burning vehicle on November 24.
    A looter in Ferguson walks out of a burning Walgreens on November 24.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    A looter in Ferguson walks out of a burning Walgreens on November 24.
    Riot police clash with protesters on November 24.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    Riot police clash with protesters on November 24.
    Firefighters work on extinguishing a Little Caesars restaurant on November 24.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    Firefighters work on extinguishing a Little Caesars restaurant on November 24.
    Smoke fills the streets of Ferguson as buildings burn on November 24.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    Smoke fills the streets of Ferguson as buildings burn on November 24.
    Police officers grab a protester on November 24.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    Police officers grab a protester on November 24.
    A woman treats her face for possible tear gas exposure on November 24.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    A woman treats her face for possible tear gas exposure on November 24.
    People walk away from a burning storage facility on November 24.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    People walk away from a burning storage facility on November 24.
    A man steps out of a vandalized store on November 24.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    A man steps out of a vandalized store on November 24.
    A police officer runs by a burning police car on November 24.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    A police officer runs by a burning police car on November 24.
    Police officers stand guard as protesters confront them on November 24.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    Police officers stand guard as protesters confront them on November 24.
    Protesters block streets in St. Louis after the announcement of the grand jury&#39;s decision on November 24. Ferguson is a suburb of St. Louis.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    Protesters block streets in St. Louis after the announcement of the grand jury's decision on November 24. Ferguson is a suburb of St. Louis.
    Police confront protesters in Ferguson on November 24.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    Police confront protesters in Ferguson on November 24.
    A police officer points his rifle at demonstrators on November 24.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    A police officer points his rifle at demonstrators on November 24.
    Protesters run for shelter as smoke fills the streets of Ferguson on November 24.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    Protesters run for shelter as smoke fills the streets of Ferguson on November 24.
    The glass windows of a store are shattered on November 24.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    The glass windows of a store are shattered on November 24.
    A demonstrator listens to a car radio as the grand jury&#39;s decision is delivered in front of the Ferguson Police Department.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    A demonstrator listens to a car radio as the grand jury's decision is delivered in front of the Ferguson Police Department.
    Lesley McSpadden, mother of Michael Brown, is escorted away from the Ferguson Police Department on November 24.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    Lesley McSpadden, mother of Michael Brown, is escorted away from the Ferguson Police Department on November 24.
    A group of protesters vandalizes a police vehicle in Ferguson on November 24.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    A group of protesters vandalizes a police vehicle in Ferguson on November 24.
    Police officers confront protesters on November 24.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    Police officers confront protesters on November 24.
    Demonstrators block traffic during a protest in front of the Ferguson Police Department on November 24.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    Demonstrators block traffic during a protest in front of the Ferguson Police Department on November 24.
    Demonstrators gather outside the police station on November 24.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    Demonstrators gather outside the police station on November 24.
    Protesters gather as they wait for the announcement of the grand jury decision on November 24.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    Protesters gather as they wait for the announcement of the grand jury decision on November 24.
    Members of the media line up in a parking lot across from the Buzz Westfall Justice Center on November 24.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    Members of the media line up in a parking lot across from the Buzz Westfall Justice Center on November 24.
    Residents begin to gather at the Michael Brown memorial ahead of the grand jury announcement.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    Residents begin to gather at the Michael Brown memorial ahead of the grand jury announcement.
    National Guard troops arrive ahead of the grand jury announcement.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    National Guard troops arrive ahead of the grand jury announcement.
    Members of the Missouri National Guard are escorted out of the Buzz Westfall Justice Center.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    Members of the Missouri National Guard are escorted out of the Buzz Westfall Justice Center.
    Demonstrators are confronted by police as they block a street before the grand jury announcement.
    Photos: Unrest in Ferguson
    Demonstrators are confronted by police as they block a street before the grand jury announcement.
    A few days later, Wilson resigned from the Ferguson Police Department.
    Despite the lack of criminal charges, the Michael Brown case launched a series of reforms. A federal investigation revealed a pattern of abuse by Ferguson's mostly white police force against the city's majority black residents.
    The Justice Department found that "many officers" apparently viewed some of the city's black residents "less as constituents to be protected than as potential offenders and sources of revenue."
    Black residents were ticketed and cited for minor violations at a higher rate than white residents, the Justice Department said. The investigation also found a spate of racist emails sent by some police and court officials.
    Ferguson police report: The most shocking parts
    After the scathing Justice Department report, Ferguson police Chief Thomas Jackson resigned, and the Justice Department sued Ferguson to force police reform in the city.

    Freddie Gray, 25

    Freddie Gray
    Freddie Gray
    Date of death: April 19, 2015, seven days after he was injured
    Where: Baltimore
    What happened: An officer on bike patrol made eye contact with Gray, and Gray fled. Police later found a knife in Gray's pocket and arrested him on a weapons charge.
    Officers handcuffed Gray and put him in a police van. At some point, Gray suffered a fatal spinal cord injury. He died seven days later.
    Gray's death prompted riots, looting and arson in Baltimore.
    The outcomes: Six Baltimore police officers, including three black and three white officers, were charged in connection with Gray's death.
    Six Baltimore police officers were charged in the April 2015 death of Freddie Gray, who died of a severe spinal-cord injury while in police custody. But there were no convictions in the case. Three of the officers were acquitted before &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/27/us/freddie-gray-verdict-baltimore-officers/index.html&quot;&gt;prosecutors dropped the charges against the remaining three in July 2016&lt;/a&gt;. Seen here is &lt;strong&gt;Lt. Brian Rice&lt;/strong&gt;, who was part of the bike patrol that arrested Gray. On July 18, 2016, Rice was found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office in connection with Gray&#39;s arrest and death.
    Photos: Baltimore officers in Freddie Gray case
    Six Baltimore police officers were charged in the April 2015 death of Freddie Gray, who died of a severe spinal-cord injury while in police custody. But there were no convictions in the case. Three of the officers were acquitted before prosecutors dropped the charges against the remaining three in July 2016. Seen here is Lt. Brian Rice, who was part of the bike patrol that arrested Gray. On July 18, 2016, Rice was found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office in connection with Gray's arrest and death.
    Officer &lt;strong&gt;Caesar Goodson&lt;/strong&gt; drove the van in which Gray was fatally injured. On June 23, Goodson &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/23/us/baltimore-goodson-verdict-freddie-gray/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was found not guilty&lt;/a&gt; on all charges, including the most serious count of second-degree depraved-heart murder.
    Photos: Baltimore officers in Freddie Gray case
    Officer Caesar Goodson drove the van in which Gray was fatally injured. On June 23, Goodson was found not guilty on all charges, including the most serious count of second-degree depraved-heart murder.
    &lt;strong&gt;William Porter&lt;/strong&gt; was the first of the six officers to face a trial. It &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/16/us/baltimore-police-trial-freddie-gray/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;ended in a mistrial&lt;/a&gt; in December, and he had been scheduled to be retried before prosecutors dropped the charges against him. Porter was summoned by the van&#39;s driver to check on Gray during stops on the way to a police station. Prosecutors said Porter should have called a medic for Gray sooner than one was eventually called, and they said he also should have ensured that Gray was wearing a seat belt. Porter had been charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office.
    Photos: Baltimore officers in Freddie Gray case
    William Porter was the first of the six officers to face a trial. It ended in a mistrial in December, and he had been scheduled to be retried before prosecutors dropped the charges against him. Porter was summoned by the van's driver to check on Gray during stops on the way to a police station. Prosecutors said Porter should have called a medic for Gray sooner than one was eventually called, and they said he also should have ensured that Gray was wearing a seat belt. Porter had been charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office.
    &lt;strong&gt;Edward Nero&lt;/strong&gt;, one of three bike officers involved in the initial police encounter with Gray, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/23/us/freddie-gray-trial-officer-edward-nero/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was found not guilty&lt;/a&gt; of all charges in May. He was accused of second-degree intentional assault, two counts of misconduct in office and reckless endangerment.
    Photos: Baltimore officers in Freddie Gray case
Edward Nero, one
    Edward Nero, one of three bike officers involved in the initial police encounter with Gray, was found not guilty of all charges in May. He was accused of second-degree intentional assault, two counts of misconduct in office and reckless endangerment.
    &lt;strong&gt;Garrett Miller&lt;/strong&gt; was another one of the bike officers involved in Gray&#39;s arrest. He placed Gray in a restraining technique known as a &quot;leg lace&quot; before Gray was placed in the van, said Marilyn Mosby, the state&#39;s attorney for Baltimore. All charges were dropped against Miller, who had been indicted on charges of second-degree intentional assault, two counts of misconduct in office and reckless endangerment.
    Photos: Baltimore officers in Freddie Gray case
    Garrett Miller was another one of the bike officers involved in Gray's arrest. He placed Gray in a restraining technique known as a "leg lace" before Gray was placed in the van, said Marilyn Mosby, the state's attorney for Baltimore. All charges were dropped against Miller, who had been indicted on charges of second-degree intentional assault, two counts of misconduct in office and reckless endangerment.
    Sgt. &lt;strong&gt;Alicia White&lt;/strong&gt; was present during one of the stops to check on Gray&#39;s condition. She and two other officers saw Gray unresponsive on the floor of the van, and when White spoke to Gray and he did not respond, she allegedly did nothing to help him, prosecutors said. All charges were dropped against White, who had been indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree negligent assault, misconduct in office and reckless endangerment.
    Photos: Baltimore officers in Freddie Gray case
    Sgt. Alicia White was present during one of the stops to check on Gray's condition. She and two other officers saw Gray unresponsive on the floor of the van, and when White spoke to Gray and he did not respond, she allegedly did nothing to help him, prosecutors said. All charges were dropped against White, who had been indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree negligent assault, misconduct in office and reckless endangerment.
    Three officers were acquitted: Edward Nero, a bike officer involved in the initial police encounter with Gray; Caesar Goodson, who drove the van; and Lt. Brian Rice, the highest-ranking officer charged in connection with Gray's death.
    Prosecutors dropped charges against the three remaining officers: Garrett Miller; Alicia White and William Porter.
    Aside from the criminal trials, Baltimore officials approved a $6.4 million deal to settle all civil claims tied to Gray's death.
    The settlement did not "represent any judgment" on whether the officers were guilty or innocent, Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake said.
    "This settlement represents an opportunity to bring closure to the Gray family, the community and the city."

    CNN's Jennifer Henderson contributed to this report.